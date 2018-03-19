The most sought after compost is up for grabs during Woodland Park Zoo’s ‘Fecal Fest’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get your hands on the most desired compost in Seattle from Woodland Park Zoo. Fecal Fest is the annual event that invites local gardeners to enter a bid to purchase the exotic, highly-coveted Zoo Doo.

This year’s Zoo Doo is composed of feces by a variety of the zoo’s non-primate herbivores. Compost made from hippos, giraffes, mountain goats, tapirs and more, is used to grow perfect veggies and annuals.