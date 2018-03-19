× Seahawks trade 2020 seventh-round draft pick for seldom-used cornerback

SEATTLE – Will it be one of the little-noticed moves that makes a big difference in the end?

The Seahawks made a minor trade Monday, dealing away a future draft pick for a seldom-used defensive back.

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’d agreed to trade defensive back C.J. Smith to the Seahawks for a 2020 conditional seventh-round pick.

Smith signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2016, then made his way to the Browns in 2017. He’s played in 13 total games across two seasons, and has two tackles.

Smith does have one thing the Seahawks covet: Long arms. The News Tribune reports he has 32-inch arms – a mark the team has shown time and again it thinks is important.