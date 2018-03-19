Police searching for Utah woman who disappeared in Ocean Shores

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — Police are searching for a Utah woman who stayed at an Ocean Shores hotel and then disappeared.

Police say 31-year-old Tracy Ann Lewis of Eden, Utah was last seen at the Morning Glory Hotel on March 9.

“She checked out of the motel in the morning and was last seen walking northbound on Ocean Shores Blvd. NW. Her vehicle, containing all of her belongings, was left in the hotel parking lot.”

Officers said she went on a family vacation to Disneyland before driving up the coast. She was expected to visit San Francisco and Portland.

Her family said they don’t know why she would have gone to Ocean Shores.

Police searched the sand dunes in the area with police officers, a dozen volunteers and three search dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-289-3331.