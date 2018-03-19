× Meet Inxs! #WhyNotMePets

A sweet and shy cat named Inxs is looking for a new home.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Inxs get adopted.

The 2-year-old was named after the band from the 80’s and 90’s. She’s been at the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue since December.

Inxs is an independent cat and likes her own space. She would probably make an excellent mouser, but she needs a little time to learn to trust people.

Shelter staff say Inxs lived under a porch at somebody's house with a lot of other cats, but they weren't considered pets.

Inxs would do best if she was the only cat at home. She could live with other cats as long as there aren't too many because shelter staff say Inxs could get overwhelmed.

Inxs loves cat treats and getting her cheeks scratched.

She doesn't have any special needs and has a clean bill of health.

If you're interested in adopting Inxs, you can email the shelter at adopt@motleyzoo.org.

You need to fill out an application then the shelter will decide if you are the perfect fit for Inxs.