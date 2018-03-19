Man allegedly confessed to killing taxi driver in Tacoma during attempted robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – A 19-year-old man admitted to detectives that he shot and killed a cab driver in Tacoma while he was trying to rob him last week, according to documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court on Monday.

Eddie Lamont Hogan was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 54-year-old Robert Crall.

According to court documents, Hogan at first denied knowing about Crall’s murder, then claimed he was acting in self defense because Crall grabbed him to keep him from leaving the cab without paying his fare. After being shown photos from a dash cam showing that he was wearing a bandana over his face when he got in the cab, Hogan admitted he’d tried to rob Crall and shot him during the ensuing struggle.

Detectives said Hogan’s description matches that of a suspect in a series of armed robberies in the area in the 48 hours leading up to Crall’s death.