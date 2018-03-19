× Guests evacuated from Tacoma motel after man threatens to shoot people

TACOMA — A motel in Tacoma was evacuated Monday morning after police say a man threatened to shoot people.

Officers were called around 9:00 a.m. to Pacific Lodge on Pacific Avenue. According to Tacoma police, a man fired a round inside a room and then stepped outside with a rifle while threatening to shoot people.

Loretta Cool said the suspect then went back inside his room. Officers have been trying to communicate with the armed suspect, but he is not responding.

The motel was evacuated and SWAT was called to the scene.

Police said they were closing both directions of Pacific Avenue from South 88th to 92nd Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.