Stolen dog reunited with owner, suspect arrested

A dog is back with its owner after it was stolen by a stranger.

Tukwila police say the dog was reported stolen last week from outside of a restaurant. The dog owner told police the person who took the dog walked by the animal twice. Then, on the third pass the suspect grabbed the dog, took off its leash and took off running.

The owner gave police a pretty good description of the suspect. An officer spotted the suspect on Saturday. He was wearing more or less the exact the same outfit from the time the dog was stolen.

King County Animal Control checked the dog’s microchip and got in contact with the owner.

The suspect was arrested and booked for theft.