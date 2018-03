Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everett Silvertips winger and Everett native Luke Ormsby joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to preview the upcoming WHL playoff series between the Tips and Seattle T-Birds. Everett hosts the first two games this Friday and Saturday.

Ormsby spent the past two seasons in Seattle before being traded to the team he grew up admiring. He talked about that, along with the heated rivalry between the two clubs as well.

Interview above.