Oops! Did Gov. Inslee say Seattle’s new NHL team name?

Governor Jay Inslee may have said too much Friday during a statement about a proposed high-speed rail between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.

In the brief remarks, Inslee referred to Seattle's potential new NHL hockey franchise as the "Totems."

"We cannot wait to get on a high-speed rail line to come up and have the greatest hockey rivalry in North American which is the Seattle Totems versus the Vancouver Canucks,” Inslee said at a press conference announcing a new study that would look into a possible high-speed rail connection between Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland.

In January, Oak View Group, the organization behind the renovation of Seattle’s KeyArena registered 13 possible names for an expansion NHL franchise. The Seattle Totems was one of them.

The complete list:

Seattle Cougars

Seattle Eagles

Seattle Emeralds

Seattle Evergreens

Seattle Firebirds

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Rainiers

Seattle Renegades

Seattle Sea Lions

Seattle Seals

Seattle Sockeyes

Seattle Totems

Seattle Whales

The Seattle Totems were a professional hockey franchise in Seattle in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

