Federal Way father in custody for shooting son

FEDERAL WAY – A 47-year old Federal Way man is in custody after police say he shot his 27-year old son during a domestic dispute.

Police responded to a town home complex in the 1300 block of SW Campus Drive around 10 a.m. for reports of family members fighting .

When they arrived, they found the 27-year old son had been shot. Police say evidence suggested the father had shot his son, and took the father into custody at the scene.

The son was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Police say he was conscious when transported, but that his injuries are life-threatening.