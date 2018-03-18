Another explosion reported in bomb-wary Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two men were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after another explosion reported in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Austin police and EMS confirmed the reported explosion via Twitter, as the city has been rattled by a series of blasts.

FINAL: Critical Incident @ 4800blk Dawn Song Dr (correct incident address), Only 1 incident location has been confirmed. #ATCEMSMedics have transported X2 ~20's Males to SAMC w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Refer all inquires to @Austin_Police — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

The two injured men were in their 20s and taken to South Austin Medical Center, according to an Austin EMS tweet.

The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected. Those explosions killed a man and a teenager, and injured two others.

The victims in those three explosions were African-American or Hispanic. Police have not yet discovered a motive, but have not ruled out the possibility the bombs could be hate crimes.

It’s not clear if Sunday’s explosion is related to the previous events.

The Sunday incident was reported on Dawn Song Drive, with police warning residents in the immediate area to stay inside their homes until further instruction from officers.

Reward increased

Austin police say the reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for three explosions that have killed two people and injured two others has risen by $50,000 to now total $115,000.

Interim Police Chief Bryan Manley announced the reward boost Sunday as authorities pleaded for help.

Officials believe the bombings this month are related but Manley says investigators don’t have a motive or “what the ideology is behind this.”

He says more than 500 officers, including federal agents, have conducted 236 interviews in following up 435 leads.

A package bomb exploded at an east Austin home on March 2, killing a 39-year-old man. Two package bombs in other parts of the city exploded last Monday, killing a 17-year-old, wounding his mother and injuring a 75-year-old woman.