× Woman found slain in her Wallingford home had been stabbed

SEATTLE — A 38-year-old woman who was found slain at home in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood was stabbed to death, and police say it does not appear to have been a random act.

Lalita Byrnes was found dead in her home Monday by a friend who went to the residence. Police provided few details about the case, saying only that they had launched a homicide investigation.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Byrnes’ death a homicide caused by multiple sharp-force injuries, The Seattle Times reported.

The medical examiner determined that Byrnes died on Sunday — a day before her body was found.

Police said Friday afternoon that the homicide does not appear to be a random act. Police haven’t released suspect information or a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department Homicide Tip Line at 206-233-5000.