Suspect arrested in killing of taxi driver in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. – A man has been arrested in Thursday morning’s killing of a taxi driver in Tacoma, police spokesperson Loretta Cool confirmed.

The man is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the killing of Robert “Big Dave” Crall. Q13 News isn’t naming the suspect because he hasn’t been charged.

Crall was shot and killed in the 5900 block of Montgomery Street around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Tacoma police had released a photo of the suspect.

Police said they believe the suspect had been “possibly responsible for other violent crimes in the area.”