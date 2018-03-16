× Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just before his retirement

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe late Friday night, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.

McCabe had more recently been regularly taunted by President Donald Trump and besieged by accusations that he misled internal investigators at the Justice Department.

McCabe had been expected to retire this Sunday, on his 50th birthday, when he would have become eligible to receive early retirement benefits.

But Friday’s termination could now place a portion of his anticipated pension, earned after over two decades of service, in significant jeopardy.

This story is breaking and will be updated.