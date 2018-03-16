× Seahawks reportedly sign TE Ed Dickson

SEATTLE – It looks like the Seattle Seahawks are beginning to fill in some of those roster holes.

The Seahawks have reached a deal with tight end Ed Dickson, according to reports from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

The Seahawks lost Jimmy Graham to Green Bay earlier this week, and Luke Willson has been making the rounds visiting teams during free agency.

Dickson spent four seasons each with the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, racking up 178 catches for 1,985 yards and 12 touchdowns. Last season, he had 30 catches for 437 yards and a touchdown.

Rapoport reported that the deal is for three years, with a maximum value of $14 million.