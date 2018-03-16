Seahawks reportedly sign former Cardinals WR Jaron Brown

SEATTLE — The Seahawks reportedly have agreed to terms with former Cardinals wide receiver Jaron Brown, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday night.

The agreement with Brown comes after Seattle lost speedy WR Paul Richardson to Washington in free agency.

Brown, now 28, ran a 4.40 at the NFL Combine in 2013, but Brown went undrafted, joining the Arizona Cardinals on April 29, 2013.

In 2017, Brown played in all 16 games with eight starts, recording career-highs with 31 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns.

Earlier Friday, the Seahawks confirmed they had signed tight end Ed Dickson, 30.

Dickson, who played at the University of Oregon, spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore, then the last four seasons in Carolina, and has not missed a game since the 2012 season. The Seahawks signed him after losing TE Jimmy Graham to the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, Rapoport reported that former Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls was visiting the Kansas City Chiefs on Fridayformer Seattle RB, Mike Davis was set to visit the Detroit Lions on Saturday.