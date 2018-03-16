Roberto Gomez: High-violent gang member street named ‘Little Rob’ — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

The U.S. Marshals and Department of Corrections officers in the Tri-Cities are on the hunt for “Little Rob.” That’s Roberto Gomez’s street name.

He’s a high-violent gang member who’s breaking probation in Benton County for robbery and possession of meth convictions.

He has a massive rap sheet and tons of tattoos all over his body.

He’s 33 years old, 5’5” and weighs 175 pounds.

DOC officers think he’s getting help to hide, so they’re hoping an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip will help flush him out, into the open.

If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).