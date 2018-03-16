Nose Bandage Bandit: $1,000 reward to name Idaho bank robber

WANTED IN COEUR D’ ALENE, Idaho —

Recognize the ‘Nose Bandage Bandit?’

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest will pay you a full $1,000 cash reward if you do.

He robbed the Mountain West Bank on W. Kathleen Ave. in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho on February 10th.

Detectives say he gave a teller a note demanding money, grabbed the cash and took off.

Detectives think he’s white or Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, around 5’8”, with a stocky build and wearing that tan bandage across the bridge of his nose.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App to submit your tip, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).