No charges to be filed against motorcyclist who shot, killed driver in I-5 road rage incident

TACOMA, Wash. — No charges will be filed against motorcyclist Aubrey Tayler Bowlin, who shot and killed motorist Bruce Jones during a road-rage fight by the side of Interstate 5 in Milton on Feb. 8, it was announced Friday.

“Ms. Bowlin said she acted in self defense and, given the evidence, the Prosecutor’s Office cannot prove otherwise,” the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

According to witnesses, the altercation began when Jones, 60, of Roy, was driving his car southbound on I-5 and became upset at how Bowlin, 24, was driving her motorcycle.

“He boxed her into a location she could not drive away from,” the prosecutor’s press release said. “After exiting his vehicle, he aggressively approached her on the shoulder of Interstate 5.

“The fight that followed was initiated by Jones,” the press release added. “At some point, Bowlin head-butted Jones, who then drove Bowlin’s head into the jersey barrier before taking her to the ground. Bowlin shot Jones once in the chest when he attempted to climb on top of her.”

After shooting Jones, Bowlin called 911 and waited for authorities to arrive. Jones was treated at the scene, but did not survive.

“This is another reminder to everyone to keep a cool head on our roads,” Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said Friday. “Nothing good is going to come from physically confronting another driver.”