Man, woman and 2 young children found dead inside van parked at California CVS store

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – Two adults and two young children were found dead inside a van parked in a CVS Pharmacy parking lot in Southern California Thursday evening, according to KTLA.

Officers in Garden Grove, a city roughly 30 miles south of Los Angeles, responded about 8:30 p.m. after a woman walking near the 12000 block of Brookhurst Street noticed a strong odor coming from a white Honda van, police said in a news release.

The van was backed into a parking space near the far northeast corner of the shopping center parking lot, the Garden Grove Police Department stated.

The woman who noticed the smell said she had seen the van there for several days and thought a homeless family might be living inside.

The windows of the van were covered with blankets and a sunshade when police arrived.

Inside, a man and woman along with two young children were found dead, according to the release. The children, a boy and a girl, both appeared to be under the age of 4.

No noticeable trauma was found on any of the victims, police said.

The time and cause of death is still under investigation by the Orange County coroner's office.