Help ID suspects who beat, shot elderly woman inside her home

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police have a lead they hope will help identify three suspects accused of robbing, beating and shooting a 73 year old woman inside her south Seattle.

Detectives say surveillance video shows the three suspects dumped their red Kia and were picked up in the hybrid silver 2015 to 2018 Toyota Corolla you see above.

“One of the suspects gets out, approaches the vehicle, gets in the front seat. A little bit of time delay, second one from the red car gets out, gets in the back seat. More delay and then the third one exits. He looks back at the red car as like, ‘Am I leaving something?’ And, he goes around to the driver`s side and gets in the back seat. We need to know if you were the driver or you know who the driver is, it`s really imperative to give us a call,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

If you know anything about the suspects, or that Toyota Corolla they got into, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone.

You'll be anonymous and you’ll get a reward of up to $1,000 if it leads to an arrest and charges.