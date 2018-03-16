Help ID credit card crook accused in nearly $8,000 shopping spree

WANTED IN LACEY, OLYMPIA and TUMWATER —

A Walgreens, two Targets, Best Buy and a beauty store — all stops on this woman’s big day out in Thurston County.

The problem is — her nearly $8,000 shopping spree was all charged on credit cards detectives in Tumwater, Olympia and Lacey say she stole from an 84 year old woman.

That victim’s family says it’s been devastating for them to deal with all the financial damage done. They’re looking for some good news now – hoping someone knows this accused credit card crook’s name.

“An elderly female had her wallet stolen and in her wallet was credit cards and personal ID’s and things of that nature,” said Lacey Police Det. Miguel Stansberry. “Those credit cards were used at several businesses around the Lacey and Olympia area. In the video she’s actually completing transactions using this victim’s credit cards. At Best Buy she purchased a laptop and she’s generally buying Visa and Mastercard gift cards, because they’re easier to complete the transactions, they don’t have to worry about going back and making returns and things of that nature. They can get the gift cards and spend them wherever they want, without being detected. We obviously want to get this woman bad, because she’s causing these losses to this elderly female and who knows how many other victims there are out there, but we’ve got to get her, before she creates another victim.”

When she's caught her breathe may be minty fresh from all that toothpaste she bought along with gift cards at the Walgreens in Tumwater, as one stop on her January 25th shopping spree.

Detectives say she's white and heavy set. She wore a black under armor hat, a gray nike hoodie, black yoga pants and grey shoes.

Let's just justice for that 84 year old woman and stop the suspect from going on anymore crime sprees.

If you know her name, or think you know anything at all that can help get her identified, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).