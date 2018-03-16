Destructive boat burglar: Help Port of Seattle Police ID suspect

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Port of Seattle Police are hoping you can help identify a burglar who broke into a boat at Fisherman’s Terminal.

Security cameras inside the boat show him in action.

Detectives say the man broke into the boat that was moored at the terminal last month.

The thief made off with a laptop and two nice coats, along with a few other items.

Even more than the stolen stuff, the boat owner says they’re really annoyed by how much damage he caused. “I think the thing I’m most upset about is that he damaged our cabin lock, which I’m now going to have to replace,” said Sandy Dupleich.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to a $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

You can report a tip to them at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information.