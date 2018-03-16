Armed ATM robber: Help ID violent cash machine crook

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police need to identify a violent, armed cash machine crook who hit March 2nd outside a bank in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.

“It’s 5:40 in the morning. It’s dark out. It’s raining,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He goes in a covered area where the ATM was located. You’ll see him actually using his card to get money and all of a sudden you’ll see on the video where the suspect appears. You get a pretty good look at his face. He’s got a hoodie and something around his face, but you can pretty well see his facial features. All of a sudden he puts his hand in the right-side of his pocket and pulls out a gun, transfers it over to his left hand. Now you’re going to watch him take that gun and he puts his finger in the trigger guard and pokes the victim. What you don’t see at this point, off-camera, the suspect takes his right fist and hits the victim in the left cheek, twice, knocking him back. You’ll see one shot where the victim’s holding his face, nose and so forth. Didn’t require a lot of medical attention, but we’re very fortunate that he didn’t get shot. This guy’s probably doing it on a regular basis. If you watch the video, he doesn’t take off running like a lot of new guys do. He doesn’t jump in a car. He just nonchalantly walks out of the covered area and walks out of sight, which tells me he’s probably done this before. We get a really good look at his face and even though a lot of it’s covered, you know who this guy is and that’s who we need to talk to. Remember, it’s anonymous, so if you know this guy, or you have an association, or somebody’s talking about these things, please let us know. We don’t want anybody to get hurt by the suspect.”

Detectives think he's white, 5’6”, with a medium build and moustache, possibly a goatee.

If you recognize this guy, or think you know anything that can help identify him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It's always anonymous -- you never have to give your name -- and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.