Alexandra Brouillet: Spokane County fugitive wanted for five different cases

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Alexandra Brouillet has a warrant for five different cases in Spokane County:

Forgery and theft for using a stolen check

2 burglary and theft cases

Trafficking in stolen property/possession of stolen property/possession of stolen motor vehicle

Trafficking in stolen property/vehicle prowling

She’s 24 years old, 5’11” and weighs 120 pounds.

If you know where she’s hiding, call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your tip to Crime Stoppers.