After six years of growing it out, man decides to cut and donate his hair to kids on live television

Getting a haircut is something people do everyday. But getting a haircut to change a child's life doesn't. For six years, Jared Coleman had been growing out his hair. Long, dark, and curly, his hair helped him land several acting and modeling gigs. When life presented him with a new opportunity, he decided to start the next chapter with a new look.

"Not only do I have the ability to give back, but also the ability to give back to kids," said Coleman just minutes before cutting and donating his long luscious locks to the organization Wigs for Kids.

Stylist Melissa Brown of Natural Reflections Salon has provided over twenty-five donation cuts. The reason why holds special to meaning to her because Brown lost her father to cancer in 2006. "With this being my profession, it's been easy to create awareness and giveback," said Brown.

Salon Rae in Kirkland opened their doors to us as we got to witness the anxiety leading up to, the big reveal, and every moment in between Coleman's donation process.