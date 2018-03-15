× WSU student pleads guilty to bomb threats at dorm

COLFAX, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington State University student arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats against the campus has pleaded guilty to a felony.

KXLY-TV reports 18-year-old Jose Andres Tecuatl pleaded guilty to one count of threat to bomb Thursday.

Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy dropped two additional counts of the same charge as part of a plea deal.

Tecuatl was arrested in August for making bomb threats. Two of the threats forced the evacuation of Stimson Hall, where Tecuatl worked as a resident advisor.

One threat, which was scratched into a dorm wall, included swastikas.

Tecuatl reported most of the threats to police with the third one leading to his arrest.

Tecuatl was sentenced to 20 days in jail and ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

He apologized Thursday, but didn’t explain his motivation.