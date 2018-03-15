× Washington state coroner apologizes for racist Facebook post

PASCO, Wash. — A rural county coroner in eastern Washington state has apologized, saying he mistakenly posted a white supremacy meme and will no longer share on Facebook.

The image in question has been removed.

The Tri-City Herald reports that Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel removed the image and told some upset Facebook commenters: “If I did offend you I am truly sorry, I did not mean to do that. Please accept my sincerest apology.”

He also said he’s not racist.

The meme pictured a white farmer with the text: “When is white history month?”

A symbol of a white raised fist used by some white supremacists with the words: “100% White, 100% Proud,” was featured in one corner of the photo.

Blasdel said the meme was a tongue-in-cheek post on how “it seems that the only minorities are the white male.”

Blasdel said he immediately took it down after being informed of the racist connotations involving a symbol of a white raised fist.

The coroner last year was honored by a Latino civics group for pushing for the inquest of a Mexican man killed by police.

Blasdel, who’s been coroner for the last 24 years, has previously shared political statements on social media.

Earlier this month, he shared an image of two women wearing only G-strings and several posts criticizing liberals, including Gov. Jay Inslee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.