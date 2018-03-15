× Tacoma Girl Scout refuses to let attempted robbery stop her cookie sales

TACOMA, Wash. — “I want to thank everyone,” says 10-year-old Haliyah DuBois. “And I feel really thankful for everyone coming out here.”

Thursday is a milestone day for a girl scout who is one tough cookie. Haliyah is back in the spots where last weekend two young men tried to rob her cookie booth outside the Tacoma Fred Meyer on Pacific Avenue and 72nd.

“Why would they do such a thing?” asks Haliyah.

But it wasn’t just an attempted robbery, it appears these two were armed. “When he was asking or demanding money, he raised his shirt and [her mom] thought she saw a handgun tucked in his waistband,” says Loretta Cool with Tacoma Police.

Mom Jenny’s quick thinking sent Haliyah inside. And using a loud voice alerted passersby to what was going on. The would-be robbers left empty-handed.

“When you get that feeling and the hair on the back of your neck stands up,” says Cool, “you need to listen to it. Because it’s telling you something is not right.”

Haliyah says she’s proud of her mom, “I think she was brave to stand up to them.”

And she’s thankful for the support and love from fellow Girl Scouts and the community. Some ex-Marines even volunteering to hang out with them for protection since the suspects haven’t been found.

And now with a sign proclaiming: You can’t keep Girl Scouts down, she’s back in business.

“I think I’m really confident,” says this fifth grader. “And I wanted to inspire all the other Girl Scouts.”

Back selling cookies to fund her troop to go camping and to make care packages for people who are living on the street.

“Got some respect for these girls,” says customer Don Leske. “They must have been scared.”

And customers and impressed with her bravery and perseverance– and for turning an experience so bitter into a story as sweet as the cookies she’s selling.

“How cool is that? To stand up, stand tall. If you fall off the horse, get back in the saddle,” says Leske.

And if you want to come out to support his brave Girl Scout, you can find them on Saturday afternoon from 4-6p at the Bass Pro Shop in Tacoma.