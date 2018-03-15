Snohomish County permanently bans heroin-injection sites

EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington county unanimously passed legislation that would permanently ban supervised heroin-injection sites.

The Daily Herald reports Snohomish County Councilman Nate Nehring proposed the restriction to keep any government-monitored injection sites, where federal nurses look on as users inject the drug, from popping up.

Officials in King County and Seattle are considering opening a couple of sites based on similar models already in use in dozens of locations around the world in hopes of lowering overdose deaths and preventing the spread of diseases.

Snohomish County Council Chairwoman Stephanie Wright says there are no current proposals to establish any similar sites in the county. Wright called the council’s vote Wednesday proactive.