× Seattle part of ‘united bid’ to host World Cup in 2026

SEATTLE – Could the World Cup be coming to Seattle?

Seattle is part of a united bid by the U.S., Canada and Mexico to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

The idea is for 23 cities – including 17 in the U.S. – to share hosting duties.

Vancouver, British Columbia, said its bid was rejected because it refused to comply with FIFA’s requirements that include tax waivers and putting agreements under Swiss law. Five other U.S. cities were cut: Charlotte, North Carolina; Glendale, Arizona; Las Vegas; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Florida.

Sixty games would be played in the U.S. under the bid plan, including all from the quarterfinals on. Three cities were included from Mexico and Canada, and both of those nations would host 10 games.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with a 48-nation field, and if chosen the North American bid intends to ask FIFA to choose 16 venues for the tournament.

The chosen U.S. cities are Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; Baltimore; Cincinnati; Denver; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood or Pasadena, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Landover, Maryland; Miami; Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Philadelphia; Santa Clara, California; and Seattle.

The Canadian cities are Edmonton, Alberta; Montreal; and Toronto; and Mexico’s are Guadalajara; Mexico City; and Monterrey.

Only two of the cities hosted games during the 1994 World Cup: the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.