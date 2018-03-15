Man running from officers near Tacoma Mall gets hit by car on I-5 and dies, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — A man who was running from officers at the Tacoma Mall tried to make it across Interstate 5, but was hit by a car and killed, the Washington State Patrol said.

The accident forced the closure of all southbound I-5 lanes for over an hour, resulting in a long traffic backup.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jon Nelson said Tacoma police officers had been called at about 7:22 p.m. to deal with a man who had been “causing problems” at the Tacoma Mall.

“When officers got there, he took off running,” then jumped over the railing by the Krispy Kreme, got onto I-5 and was struck by a car in the southbound lanes.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead at 8:03 p.m. at Tacoma General, Nelson said.

No other details were released.