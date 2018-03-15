Man found dead near taxi cab on Tacoma street

TACOMA — Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning on a street in Tacoma.

Tacoma police said they received several calls to report a shot fired around 5:00 a.m. in the area on South Montgomery near South 56th Street. The man was found bleeding in the street near a taxi cab.

Medics tried to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police did not provide any other details except to say that a homicide investigation was underway.

47.204675 -122.478365