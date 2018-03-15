× Jason Smith-Brennan: Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force searching for work release escapee

SEATTLE — The Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find Jason Smith-Brennan.

In September 2017, The 40-year-old left from Bishop Lewis Work Release in Seattle and then failed to report to his Department of Corrections supervising officer as required. He has a DOC warrant for his arrest.

Smith-Brennan is 6’03” 280 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.