BOTHELL, Wash. — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for a 1-year-old boy who police said was kidnapped by his father.

Police said Terrance Lee-Hammond took his son from the boy’s mother and drove away in a dark green or blue-colored four-door 1990s Volvo-type vehicle. Unknown plate, police say.

“Consider subject armed and dangerous,” police said.

Also, police said, Lee-Hammond fled with another unknown black male in the vehicle.

Call 911 if seen.