‘We want change:’ Thousands of Washington students walk out of class protesting gun violence

SEATTLE -- Schools across the country, including many in Western Washington, walked out of school at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- Walkouts: At 10 a.m. in each time zone, students will walk out to demand stricter gun control laws.
- Why today? It's been one month since 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
Even young kids K-5 from University Cooperative supporting Seattle students march for #walkout #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/io3HDSS3Uz
— John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) March 14, 2018
Powerful 17 Minutes organized by the 8th Graders at #CatharineBlaineSchool today. Holding hands in silence for the lost lives and awareness for new gun regulations. pic.twitter.com/E9GgIoUtOg
— Erin Mayovsky (@ErinMayovsky) March 14, 2018
Student organizers are ‘thrilled’ with their student body turnout during #WalkoutWednesday at Washington High. Hundreds of students just walked out of class for 17 minutes in solidarity with #Parkland. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/SYL6fXyXA6
— Alexandra Lewis (@AlexLewisTV) March 14, 2018
Washington High Stands with #Parkland #Florida. #WalkoutWednesday #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/AkPerWClNu
— Alexandra Lewis (@AlexLewisTV) March 14, 2018
Huge March down 15th towards UW for #WalkoutWednesday #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/SCZ6mOEglQ
— John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) March 14, 2018
Washington High students and staff proudly post ‘Stands with Parkland’ sign in the Tacoma campus’s entry way after their walk-out. #WalkoutWednesday #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/gJftG85551
— Alexandra Lewis (@AlexLewisTV) March 14, 2018
#NationalSchoolWalkout at Newport High School. @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/LEfl4AJEB2
— Michelle A Boehler (@boehler_q13) March 14, 2018
Students at Roosevelt HS take moment of silence to honor the 17 lost in Parkland, Florida while holding up signs condemning gun violence #WalkoutWednesday #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/ObkeNQ8Qdf
— John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) March 14, 2018
Powerful to see the circle grow – we stand with all students and every person affected by firearm violence. 46 children are shot every day in the U.S. Firearms are the third leading cause of death for American children. Those are not acceptable statistics. #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/La7k15gOxq
— Elizabeth Meade, MD (@EMeadeMD) March 14, 2018
Physicians and medical staff at @Swedish participating in the walkout to honor our patients and other victims of firearm violence #EnoughIsEnough #Parkland pic.twitter.com/GWuQODwjrs
— Elizabeth Meade, MD (@EMeadeMD) March 14, 2018
Happening now… Hundreds of students at Washington High in Tacoma walk out of class and link arms in honor of #ParklandShooting. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/REvYV7Es9h
— Alexandra Lewis (@AlexLewisTV) March 14, 2018
Just some of the signs at Roosevelt HS for #WalkoutWednesday #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/RD9CFSRtmo
— John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) March 14, 2018
Students at Washington High in Tacoma chanting: “No more silence, or gun violence” #WalkoutWednesday #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/DcqR9CF3CX
— Alexandra Lewis (@AlexLewisTV) March 14, 2018
Football field at Roosevelt HS filling up with students from all over area including middle school kids for #WalkoutWednesday #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/9o3N476FwI
— John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) March 14, 2018
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will join Seattle students from Roosevelt, Nathan Hale, University Prep, and Bishop Blanchet in a school walkout today, per her office. #Q13FOX
— Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) March 14, 2018
The @seapubschools #NationalWalkoutDay event is happening soon please drive safely and be on the lookout for extra pedestrian traffic near our schools.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 14, 2018