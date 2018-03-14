× Seahawks will reportedly sign pass rusher Barkevious Mingo

SEATTLE – After saying goodbye to a steady stream of players over the past week, the Seattle Seahawks finally brought one in.

The Seahawks will sign pass rusher Barkevious Mingo to a two-year contract, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mingo, who plays a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker similar to the role Bruce Irvin held, played last season with the Indianapolis Colts. The Browns drafted him No. 6 overall in the 2013 draft, and he also won a Super Bowl in the season he spent with the Patriots.

Reported details of the contract differ, with Rapoport saying it’s two years for $10.1 million, and the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson saying it’s for $6.8 million, with $3.2 million guaranteed.

Mingo has started just 22 games in his five-year career, picking up nine total sacks and 114 tackles over that span. Last season, he started six games and played all 16 for the Colts, winding up with 47 tackles and two sacks.

Barkevious Mingo $6.8 million Seahawks deal; $3.2M gtd, $2.2M signing bonus, base salaries $1M (gtd), $3M; $18,750 per game active roster bonus annual, up to $1.1M playtime, sacks Pro Bowl incentive, up to $1M pt, sacks, Pro Bowl base escalator 2019 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2018