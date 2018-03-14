LIVE UPDATES: Free agency begins for Seahawks, rest of NFL

SEATTLE – Maybe today’s the day the Seattle Seahawks start adding players.
After a week in which the Seahawks have shed starter after start, the team enters the first day of free agency with cap space to work with and lots of holes to fill.
The team has been linked to interest in lots of big names, from tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.
Follow along here for updates:
TE Luke Willson on his way to visit the Panthers tonight. Possibly moving on after five years with the Seahawks.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2018
#Seahawks and #Cowboys have shown interest in Ndamukong Suh, per @diannaESPN on @espn. Still early.
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2018
Deleted last tweet as it wrongly said Jordan got 1st-rd tender. It's the low tender, which made sense all along as DJ was a 1st-rd pick (hence confusion). Compensation would still be a 1st if SEA didn't match a bigger offer. Rare situation as 1st-rounders don't often become RFAs. https://t.co/8TATBDPH2X
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 14, 2018
Seahawks officially announce Michael Bennett’s trade to Eagles. https://t.co/w0vrOyeIbk pic.twitter.com/ykNeE7y63c
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) March 14, 2018
NFL officially lists DT Sheldon Richardson as an unrestricted free agent to begin 2018 league year, after #Seahawks do not reach agreement on a contract extension before 1 pm today
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 14, 2018
Only 2 #Seahawks restricted free agents to get tender offers, as listed by NFL official transactions: Justin Coleman, Dion Jordan.
So RFAs Mike Davis, Thomas Rawls are now unrestricted free agents. Can sign with anyone.
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 14, 2018
We've traded Michael Bennett & a 2018 7th round draft pick to Philadelphia for WR Marcus Johnson & a 2018 5th round draft pick. pic.twitter.com/SvpoX2hQaq
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 14, 2018
Again, this means they will pay him $4.1 mil this season unless he gets a better offer elsewhere, at which point the Hawks could match it…or let him go and collect a first-round draft pick
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) March 14, 2018
Seahawks gave DE Dion Jordan a first-round tender, CB Justin Coleman a second-round tender and passed on extending RFA tenders to RB Mike Davis, RB Thomas Rawls and LB Dewey McDonald, per NFL transaction wire.
— Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) March 14, 2018
That’s some cash. They clearly believe in him. https://t.co/jBaFFSanRT
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) March 14, 2018
Jordy Nelson is currently scheduled to visit the Raiders (he's there today), Seahawks, Saints and Ravens. Strong market for WR
— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 14, 2018
Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins' three-year, $48 million deal is fronted with a $21 million signing bonus. He gets $34 million over the first 2 years, $30 million of it is fully guaranteed.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 14, 2018
The #Dolphins are officially releasing DT Ndamukong Suh and TE Julius Thomas now that the league year is starting.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018
Jets Re-Sign S Terrence Brooks https://t.co/QZhdxb7PLd pic.twitter.com/98ZryczuFs
— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 14, 2018
The @Patriots have agreed to a multiyear contract with RB Rex Burkhead @RBrex2022 according to a league source. Burkhead collected more than 500 yards from scrimmage with 8 TDs in 2017.
— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 14, 2018
We have agreed to contract terms with WRs Ryan Grant and John Brown pic.twitter.com/nTYAPmoWUO
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 14, 2018
I'm told the base money on the Bridgewater contract with the Jets is around $5M
— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 14, 2018
Happy New Year.
Should old acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind?
(Sherman, Bennett, P-Rich, Jimmy, Lane…) #Seahawks
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) March 14, 2018
TE Ed Dickson is expected to be on a plane for a visit with the #Seahawks later today, I'm told. More details after 4pm.
— Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2018
Free agency just started! https://t.co/RCJ7wJF7yd
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) March 14, 2018
Jets’ free-agent TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins will visit with the Seahawks today, then the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018