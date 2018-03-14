‘I heard the child screaming’: Mom gets call from man saying he abducted her daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It was a terrifying call.

Kelly Nelson says she received a phone call from a blocked number and, on the other end, she heard the voice of what she thought was a young girl, with a faint Hispanic accent, screaming for help.

“When I heard the child screaming, I thought something was happening at her school like one of those awful shooting phone calls,” Kelly said Wednesday.

“And that was when the man got on the phone and said, ‘Is this Kelly? We have (your daughter) Rebecca. My guys were doing a job on a doctor and she saw something she shouldn't have seen. And she started to scream and they grabbed her.'

"He says to me, 'Get your purse and get your keys and get in your car.'"

But then the man kept hanging up and calling her back with more threats if she didn’t pay up.

Kelly's husband called 911, which called the school and confirmed that 13-year-old Rebecca was safe and sound in class.

Kelly and her family were the latest victims of a child kidnapping scam that has been reported in the area.

The King County Sheriff's Office warned residents onTuesday about the scam in which a caller tells parents over the phone that he has kidnapped their children and demands money for their safe return. So far, two families have reporting receiving such calls.

“I don’t see why someone would do that," 13-year-old Rebecca said, "but there a lot of people who are not good people."

"There's a special place in hell," for people who do things like that, Kelly said.