South Kitsap High School placed on lockdown yet again

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. – South Kitsap High School was placed lockdown Tuesday morning for at least the sixth time this school year.

District spokesperson Amy Miller said the school went on lockdown at 10:40 a.m. due to an unsubstantiated threat, then changed to a modified lockdown at 11:10 a.m.

Port Orchard police said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. A school resource officer was investigating.