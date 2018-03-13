‘Read to a Dog’ program helping kids in Pierce County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Reading aloud helps young students expand vocabulary and improve comprehension. But it can also be very scary. A program at Pierce County Library System's aims to ease the anxiety some kids face by providing a friendly face -- or rather a furry face.

The "Read to a Dog" classes give children the opportunity to share a book with a trained therapy dog.

“Read to a Dog combines learning and enjoyment. Kids get comfortable reading out loud because they are reading to an audience that doesn’t care if they make mistakes,” said Pierce County Library System Customer Experience Manager Judy Nelson. “We had a student who wasn’t comfortable reading the story and chose to rap it instead. The dogs are happy to listen whether the student reads or raps.”

All dogs are trained therapy dogs and are skilled at working safely with children.

For more information about the "Read to a Dog" program, click here.

A similar program is also offered at Seattle Public Library's Northgate and Green Lake branches, click here for more information on that program.

Upcoming "Read to a Dog" events:

Monday, March 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Monday, March 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Monday, March 12 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryer Ave., Sumner

Tuesday, March 20 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Monday, March 26 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Monday, March 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Tuesday, April 3 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Monday, April 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Tuesday, April 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Monday, April 23 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife