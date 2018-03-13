Two toddlers, parents dead in Pierce Co. homicide-suicide

Posted 5:05 AM, March 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:24AM, March 13, 2018

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -- Pierce County sheriff's deputies are investigating a triple homicide-suicide in the Frederickson area, not far from Bethel High School.

The sheriff's department tweeted that a man called 911, saying that he had shot his two children and their mother, then took his own life.

Investigators said the man was a member of the Air Force stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The victims have been identified as a boy, 2, girl, 4, and their 33-year-old mother.

Q13 News has a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest developments live on Q13 News This Morning.