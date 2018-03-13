Photo released of two men who tried to rob Girl Scouts in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Tacoma police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who tried to rob a Girl Scouts cookie table in front of a Fred Meyer on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma.

About 6:22 p.m. on Saturday, the men walked up to a woman and her daughter who were selling cookies and asked for change for a $100 bill, according to authorities. One man then lifted up his sweatshirt and showed a handgun in his waistband.

Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said a mother working at the table didn't have any money and began to talk loudly in hopes to get the attention of others around.

After the men realized they weren't going to get anything they took off.

Nothing was stolen in the incident, Cool said.

The suspects are described as white men in their late teens or early 20s.

Tacoma police released a surveillance photo of the men (left).

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222 TIPS. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charges in this case.