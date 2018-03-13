New law bans Washington employers from asking about criminal history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A bill that would "Ban the Box" on a job application that asks about criminal history is now law.

Governor Jay Inslee signed the Washington Fair Chance Act into law on Tuesday.

It prohibits employers from asking about arrests and convictions until after the employer determines if the applicate is otherwise qualified for the job. Exceptions would include jobs in law enforcement, state agencies, schools and other businesses that supervise children, persons with disabilities and vulnerable adults.

Today I signed legislation to "ban the box" so job seekers can have a fair chance at a new start. People who have served their time need to have a chance to be employed again. This legislation will help many in Washington. Pleased to sign the bill today. #waleg pic.twitter.com/eNTPnoUHmO — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 13, 2018

According to the Washington State Patrol, more than a million people in Washington state have a criminal record.

Since 2015, advocates have urged the Washington state Legislature to “Ban the Box,” a term coined by civil rights groups and advocates.

Nationwide, 11 states and over 150 cities and counties have adopted the concept, according to the National Employment Law Project.

Those states are California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

Seattle passed an ordinance in 2013 to limit criminal history inquiries and background checks until candidates have been evaluated on qualifications.