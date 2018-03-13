× Man killed in crash on Highway 3 in Kitsap County

POULSBO, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a multiple car versus truck crash that killed a man Tuesday in Kitsap County.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 3, just south of the Big Valley Road interchange.

Trooper Russ Winger said one lane reopened just before 10:00 a.m. He expected the highway to be back open about half an hour later.

Few details are known about the crash itself.

The Poulsbo Fire Department said the man who died was driving a white panel van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in a large work truck and a man in a small car were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

3/3 Fatality collision involved three vehicles, over centerline initiated collision. Tows have been called DOT is on scene assisting with traffic. pic.twitter.com/T6icioCaJk — Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) March 13, 2018