Man charged with murder after body found in burned treehouse in Orting

ORTING, Wash.. – A 42-year-old man was charged Tuesday in the death of another man who was found dead in a treehouse in Orting on Monday.

Troy Joe Chute was charged with first-degree murder of the man who was found dead and first-degree assault for allegedly attacking a woman who was with the murder victim.

Chute allegedly shot the the woman in a foot after a confrontation in the treehouse near the Carbon River.

“Detectives believe the shooting may have occurred during a dispute between the suspect and the male victim over missing/stolen property,” the department said.