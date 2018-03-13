× Jimmy Graham will reportedly sign with Packers

SEATTLE – Say goodbye to Jimmy Graham.

The Seattle Seahawks tight end will sign with the Green Bay Packers, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Graham was an unrestricted free agent. The Seahawks traded for him before the 2015 season, giving up Max Unger and a first round pick for Graham and a fourth rounder.

Graham had 57 catches for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and 65 catches for 923 yards and six touchdowns in 2016.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that Paul Richardson will sign with Washington.

NFL free agency will officially begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, when teams can begin signing players.