Housing Donation Helps Build Homes

MultiCare made a donation of four homes to Habitat for Humanity that will help Habitat build 12 new homes. The historic homes in Tacoma are being renovated and then sold with the proceeds going to help create affordable housing for 12 families in need.

MultiCare owned the homes in the hopes of expanding their campus. However zoning laws prevented the hospital's expansion. MulticCare says they can't think of a better way to utilize the property than to give back to the community.

Q13 Photojournalist Walker Anderson was there on Friday as one of the homes was being renovated.