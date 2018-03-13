× Body found near Paradise believed to be missing snowshoer

PARADISE, Wash. — The body of a man recovered from Mount Rainier is believed to be a missing snowshoer.

The man’s body was found at about the 4,500-foot level in the Nisqually drainage below Paradise, according to a release.

Rescue teams had been looking for a missing snowshoer who since Monday when he had separated from his partner while descending from the Muir Snowfield.

Search efforts began at 7 p.m. with a hasty search of the main routes between Paradise (5,400’) and Panorama Point (7,000’). No definitive clues were found prior to the teams’ return from the field at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Mountain Rescue Association teams from Everett, Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympic joined Mount Rainier National Park teams in Tuesday’s search efforts.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will identify the victim.