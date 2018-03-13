Body found near Paradise believed to be missing snowshoer

Posted 3:25 PM, March 13, 2018, by

Sunny in Paradise - Fabulous day in Paradise, Mt. Rainier. From Mark in Federal Way. (c) MAB 3-11-18

PARADISE, Wash. — The body of a man recovered from Mount Rainier is believed to be a missing snowshoer.

The man’s body was found at about the 4,500-foot level in the Nisqually drainage below Paradise, according to a release.

Rescue teams had been looking for a missing snowshoer who since Monday when he had separated from his partner while descending from the Muir Snowfield.

Search efforts began at 7 p.m. with a hasty search of the main routes between Paradise (5,400’) and Panorama Point (7,000’). No definitive clues were found prior to the teams’ return from the field at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Mountain Rescue Association teams from Everett, Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympic joined Mount Rainier National Park teams in Tuesday’s search efforts.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will identify the victim.

Related stories