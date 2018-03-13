× 50-year-old seriously injured after tree falls on his truck

SULTAN, Wash. – A 50-year-old man was seriously injured after a tree fell on a truck in Snohomish County Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was driving near milepost 8 on Sultan Basin Road when wind toppled several trees about 8:30 a.m.

The man was extracted from his truck and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours due to high winds, downed trees, and the collision investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the accident happened near an active logging operation.